Ukraine Hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Crimea

Ukraine hit the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Crimea. They have been overseeing the blockade of the country’s shipping routes.

Last week, Ukraine destroyed a Russian submarine and a landing ship using the British cruise missile Storm Shadow. “Ukrainian cruise missiles Friday slammed into the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in the occupied city of Sevastopol,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

Reuters reported the latest Ukrainian missile strike:

At least one Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea navy in the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Friday, and a major cyberattack interrupted internet services on the peninsula, Russian-installed officials said.

Russia’s defence ministry said one serviceman was missing after the attack, revising its earlier statement that the man had been killed. Air defences had downed a total of five missiles, the ministry said.

[…]

The Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, reported that emergency services had brought a fire in the building under control.

“But an equally important stage of work is now actively underway – the pouring of water on sections of the building and dismantling damaged structures,” he wrote on Telegram.

Razvozhayev said some nearby roads could remain closed during this work. He also said that Sevastopol residents gathered in the streets, singing the Russian national anthem.

“Today showed that nothing can break Sevastopol,” he wrote. “And the most beautiful thing about this is that this event was spontaneous.”

Watch:

Ukraine Strikes Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Headquarters. Ukraine launched a missile attack on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in sevastopol Crimea. The attack, carried out using Storm Shadow cruise missiles, resulted in the building being hit twice.#ukraine… pic.twitter.com/2ZZenXkQ7a — Intel Drop (@IntelDrop_) September 22, 2023

BREAKING: Missile Strike Hits Headquarters Of Black Sea Fleet In Sevastopol, the Crimean Governor Reports#Crimea #Russia #Ukrainepic.twitter.com/1mPBInncyS — Spotlight (@PKSpotlight) September 22, 2023

Related