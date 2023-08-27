Donald Trump Takes a Bigger Lead After the Debate & 4th Arrest

In some interactive polls, President Trump has a 46-point lead over his closest competition, Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla. President Trump also has a 62 percent approval rating. The chances of catching up are slim for candidates like Vivek Ramaswamy and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Ramaswamy is in third place in one Republican poll with a 7 percent approval rate, while Pence only has a 5 percent approval rating.

CBS News Poll: Trump Posts Biggest Lead Yet Over DeSantis Trump — 62% (+46)

DeSantis — 16%

Ramaswamy — 7%

Pence — 5%

Scott — 3%

Haley — 2%

Christie — 2%

Hutchinson — 1%

Burgum — 1% CBS Poll (B+) | 08/16-18 | 538 LVhttps://t.co/w5s69ejQbq pic.twitter.com/EX7JrQNbBi — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 20, 2023

Former President Donald Trump’s booking at Atlanta’s notorious “Rice Street” jail did not have the intended effect Democrats were hoping for, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., told Fox News.

“The reason is simple: They feel that the police have harassed them,” Gingrich said. “They’re now watching the government harass Trump. They actually identify with what he’s going through.”

“I think many people who may or may not like Trump’s personality, but they look at this, and they think, ‘Here are my choices. I’m going to side with a totally corrupt administration or I’m going to side with the guy who has the guts to stand there and take the beating and keep coming.”

He’s also leading Joe Biden, but, as I said before, I doubt Biden will be the candidate.

TRUMP: “Oh no, I’m leading by 6, 7, and 8 in various polls over Crooked Joe Biden. That almost guarantees another indictment!” pic.twitter.com/dhikJHktFW — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 26, 2023

An Interactive Poll has Donald Trump 20 points ahead of Ron DeSantis, with Haley in 3rd place. Haley is a screechy warmonger, IMHO.

2024 GOP Primary post-debate poll • Trump — 41% (+20)

• DeSantis — 21%

• Haley — 13%

• Christie — 6%

• Pence — 5%

• Ramaswamy — 5%

• Burgum — 4%

• Scott — 4%

• Hutchinson — 1%@PatriotPolling (B/C) | 750 RV | 8/24https://t.co/twsxjbRLUC pic.twitter.com/OC8nc2TDU3 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 27, 2023

The Interactive National Poll has Trump considerably higher than DeSantis, with Pence coming in 3rd at 6%.

🚨 NATIONAL POLL: @Ipsos (B-) PRES:

(R) Donald Trump: 38%

(D) Joe Biden: 32%

30% – undecided/someone else

——

GOP PRES:

Trump 52% (+5)

DeSantis 13% (=)

Pence 6% (-2)

Ramaswamy 5% (-2)

Haley 4% (-1) [Change vs Aug. 3]

——

n=1,004 (n=347 R’s) | 8/24-25https://t.co/hIR4mfhC6k pic.twitter.com/o0afeL08mR — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 25, 2023

Don’t Believe This Phony Poll

Psst… you forgot to mention that you apparently sampled waaaaay more Ds, that 72% of your Rs did *not* say Trump committed a crime & that you’re a polling group spinning for progressive activists, unions, liberal Political Action Committee.

As with most polls today, someone’s… https://t.co/cwEYncpZLh pic.twitter.com/LKKyivDLoL — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) August 26, 2023

Trump Can’t Win, Duh!

It’s silly to declare as foreordained truth that “Trump can’t win” when the official losing margin in 2020 was 42,918 votes in three states, Trump actually outperformed polls in 2020 to a greater extent than 2016, and Biden’s support in 2024 is much likelier to shrink than grow https://t.co/Ta13zUwEoQ — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 21, 2023

Related