Donald Trump Takes a Bigger Lead After the Debate & 4th Arrest

By
M Dowling
-
1
40

In some interactive polls, President Trump has a 46-point lead over his closest competition, Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla. President Trump also has a 62 percent approval rating. The chances of catching up are slim for candidates like Vivek Ramaswamy and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Ramaswamy is in third place in one Republican poll with a 7 percent approval rate, while Pence only has a 5 percent approval rating.

Former President Donald Trump’s booking at Atlanta’s notorious “Rice Street” jail did not have the intended effect Democrats were hoping for, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., told Fox News.

“The reason is simple: They feel that the police have harassed them,” Gingrich said. “They’re now watching the government harass Trump. They actually identify with what he’s going through.”

“I think many people who may or may not like Trump’s personality, but they look at this, and they think, ‘Here are my choices. I’m going to side with a totally corrupt administration or I’m going to side with the guy who has the guts to stand there and take the beating and keep coming.”

He’s also leading Joe Biden, but, as I said before, I doubt Biden will be the candidate.

An Interactive Poll has Donald Trump 20 points ahead of Ron DeSantis, with Haley in 3rd place. Haley is a screechy warmonger, IMHO.

The Interactive National Poll has Trump considerably higher than DeSantis, with Pence coming in 3rd at 6%.

Don’t Believe This Phony Poll

Trump Can’t Win, Duh!


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Vieira
Guest
John Vieira
2 hours ago

biden’s support??? You mean bogus mail in ballots do you not???

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz