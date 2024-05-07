Donald Trump Trial in the Florida Docs Case Delayed Indefinitely

Florida Judge Aileen Cannon has indefinitely postponed the documents’ case trial. A new briefing is scheduled for July 22. In an order issued Tuesday, Judge Cannon said setting a new trial date at this time “would be imprudent and inconsistent with the court’s duty to fully and fairly consider the various pending pre-trial motions before the court.“

This is a victory for Donald Trump. Currently, he’s on trial in New York on charges of falsifying business records over an NDA agreement with prostitute and aging porn star Stormy Daniels.

There is also no news about the DC or the Georgia cases. It’s all going to be up to Judge Merchan to put Donald Trump in jail or at least humiliate him so he loses votes in November.

Judge Cannon said that the interest of the court outweighs any need to rush the Florida trial.

If Trump wins in November, he could have this case dismissed. Trump was indicted on criminal charges for allegedly mishandling sensitive government documents and obstructing justice. Meanwhile, we now know that the Justice Department manipulated the boxes.

Joe Biden actually committed documents crimes and will not be charged.

The DC case is delayed until the Supreme Court decides whether Trump is immune from prosecution. That decision should be made sometime in June.

He was indicted in Georgia, but the prosecutor in that case has her own legal problems.

Related