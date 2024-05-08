Gov. Hochul Thinks Black Kids Don’t Know What a Computer Is

Gov. Hochul is building a supercomputer for black children in the Bronx. Wow, no one ever thought of that before.

She said black children in the Bronx don’t even know what a computer is. She’s here to save the day.

Hochul is racist. Doesn’t she know they have iPhones?

“Now what we have is the money to build a phenomenal supercomputer that is gonna be accessible to the researchers in New York, college students, will attract more federal grants, and this is how we lay down the mark,” Kathy Hochul said.

“No state has done this. In fact, I talk to a lot of other people who say, ‘I wish my governor had thought of that first.’ I say, ‘No no, this is New York. We like to be first,’ with all due respect to you from other states.”

“It’s sort of our attitude. We will be the best, we will be the first, and I want others to follow, because right now we have young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word ‘computer’ is. They don’t know. They don’t know these things,” Hochul added.

What is wrong with this woman?

“Young black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word ‘computer’ is,” – New York Governor Kathy Hochul, saying something that would get a Republican instantly cancelled, but it’s (D)ifferent. pic.twitter.com/zcntbt8fKg — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 7, 2024

