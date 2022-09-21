Donald Trump Warns of a Possible World War III

In his recent address, Russian President Putin attacked the West for providing Ukraine with weapons. He hinted that he would use nuclear weapons. Putin is calling up 300,000 reserve troops for the offensive. We could be looking at World War III.

“Russia will use all the instruments at its disposal to counter a threat against its territorial integrity—this is not a bluff,” Putin said in a national address on Wednesday.

Addressing his NATO claim, Putin said, “to those who allow themselves such statements, I would like to remind them, Russia also has many types of weapons of destruction, the components of which in some cases are more modern than those of the countries of NATO.”

Donald Trump responded.

“President Putin of Russia is now threatening the use of Nuclear Weapons, saying “it is not a bluff.” The Ukrainian conflict should never have happened and would not have happened if I were President. But as I have made very clear for quite some time, this could now end up being World War III.”

Many people would agree with his statements. There wouldn’t have been a war, and we could end up in World War III.

Joe Biden Spoke at the UN

Earlier today, Joe Biden told the United Nations General Assembly that Russia violated the core tenets of the United Nations charter when they invaded Russia to “erase the sovereign state from the map.”

“No matter what else is happening in the world, the United States is ready to pursue critical arms control measures. A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” Biden said. “Russia’s shun of the nonproliferation ideals embraced by every other nation at the Tenth NPT Review Conference, and again today, as I said, they’re making irresponsible threats to use nuclear weapons,” he said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres uttered a similar sentiment in his opening remarks to the body on Tuesday, saying the “world is in peril and paralyzed,” citing poverty, climate change, and war.

“The United Nations charter and the ideals it represents are in jeopardy, and we have a duty to act,” Guterres said Tuesday.

The UN generally fails to act.

If we get into World War III with nuclear weapons, no one will win, and the world will be in chaos. Putin is capable of making good on his threats if he’s desperate enough.

We don’t have the oil and gas we need to go to war. There’s no money. We are allowing foreigners to pour in, and we don’t know who they are. They could be Russian terrorists, for all we know. The people in charge are the losers of Afghanistan who couldn’t defeat 7th-century thugs.

Nothing Joe Biden says can be taken seriously.

