Here’s Biden’s Answer to Reporters Questions About Nuclear War

Biden lights a lot of fires reading off a teleprompter but there is no leadership, not from him. He has given the world a clear sign that whoever is running the country is invisible and unaccountable. Americans are allowing it!

The world has nothing to fear from us as someone from behind the curtain works to make the US an insignificant cog in a wheel where anyone in the world can take up space and where citizenship no longer matters.

Today was the most offensive yet. A war rages in Ukraine, one he might have been able to avert had his Secretary of State not nixed Minsk II. He ignored it all with the utmost arrogance and went to Delaware to hide.

Don’t think for a minute that anything changed and that he planned to answer any questions today.

Here is his response:

REPORTER 1: “Mr. President, is Ukraine winning the war?”

REPORTER 1: “Mr. President, are you worried about nuclear war?”

WATCH:

President Biden arrives back at the White House after spending the weekend in Delaware. Biden did not stop to answer questions from reporters about the conflict in Eastern Europe. https://t.co/r1UJDrlCmK pic.twitter.com/kiSb7vc5aW — The Hill (@thehill) February 28, 2022

