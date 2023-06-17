Donald Trump’s Attorney Promises an “Explanation for Everything”

If you read the 49-page indictment against Donald Trump, you probably noticed most of it is fluff and fodder for the media to use to mock and attack the former president. His attorney calls the indictment “ridiculous.”

During an interview on Breitbart Radio, an attorney for President Donald Trump in his federal case, Alina Habba, said she planned to depose several witnesses who may testify to DJT’s innocence.

“We need a fair opportunity to depose people and see what their answers are to some of the things we have questions about, like the raid and why they asked us to shut cameras off and things of that nature, so we’ll get to the bottom of it,” Habba said.

Habba called Special Counsel Jack Smith a “Democrat activist” and described how his biases might negatively impact the case.

President Trump’s legal team will likely seek to have the case dismissed for prosecutorial misconduct for abusing his attorney-client privileges and witness tampering.

It should be an automatic dismissal. The witness tampering is particularly disturbing. A DOJ prosecutor told Mr. Nauta’s attorney it would help him obtain a judgeship he applied for if Mr. Nauta cooperated. He also told the attorney that if he cooperated, Mr. Nauta could avoid charges. Walt Nauta is a co-defendant with Donald Trump. Smith indicted him for getting the conspiracy charge. Mr. Nauta moves a few boxes of documents for DJT.

As for attorney-client privilege, Donald Trump didn’t have any. His attorney was compelled to share their conversations and questions Donald Trump asked his attorney. Smith built a case around it.

These breaches of the law are chilling and shocking.

Smith has been guilty of political hit jobs. In one of his cases against Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell, the Supreme Court voted unanimously against him. Smith lost the absurd case against former U.S. Senator John Edwards also.

Habba said that “there will be an explanation for everything.”

Habba promised to obtain the audio recording of the discussion with a journalist that was referred to in Smith’s indictment, during which Trump appeared to refer to a sensitive document. “There will be an explanation for everything, I assure you of that.”

“By no means was Donald Trump filling up a U-Haul, trying to scurry away [with] documents. I mean, it’s ridiculous. It’s a complete ridiculous theory, and it’s a ridiculous indictment,” she said.

As part of pre-trial discovery proceedings, Habba and her team will likely have the chance to cross-examine members of the FBI who participated in the raid on Mar-a-Lago. The decision to let the case go forward rests with U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, who is overseeing the case.

If the Florida case fails, Andy Weissmann, famous for the fraudulent Russiagate hoax, suggested that the DOJ could file charges in New Jersey for his allegedly sharing a secret document with guests who did not have clearance.

This DOJ leaderships pends much of their time looking for ways to twist the law to get the outcome they want for political reasons. That isn’t justice.

Related