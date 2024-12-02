Donald Trump’s DEA Chief: “A Never Trumper Covidian Wokester”

I fell for the hype about Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister being a great pick. Shame on me. He’s an awful pick. Trump must rescind this appointment or fire him quickly if he refuses to do his job. Rick Scott recommended him. The only congressman standing against this pick is Thomas Massie.

In June 2023, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister responded to Florida’s new immigration law. Senate Bill 1718 went into effect on July 1st last year and includes consequences for those who transport an undocumented migrant and penalties for employers who hire them.

On social media, the sheriff assured residents the agency’s focus is on public safety, not federal immigration enforcement.

“We do not target individuals based on their immigration status – that’s the authority of federal agencies. Our goal is to build trust and foster strong partnerships with all residents regardless of background,” Chronister said.

It’s a message that relieved some people concerned about the new immigration law. They were likely here illegally or tied to someone who was.

“Having the Sheriff coming out and explaining that he’s not going to enforce this law is something positive for the community,” said Ana Lamb, a Hispanic Community activist.

This is the man who will help Pam Bondi secure the border?

There Is More

Chronister’s actions during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic were questionable.

In March 2020, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, under Chronister’s leadership, arrested Dr. Rodney Howard-Browne, a local Tampa Bay pastor, on charges of unlawful assembly and violating public health emergency rules after the pastor held services in defiance of lockdown orders.

As he put the pastor in jail, he released Joseph Williams due to overcrowding. Williams allegedly killed a man the next day.

Additionally, at the height of the BLM riots in Tampa on June 27, 2020, rioters ripped down the gate at the jail’s Sally Port. Prisoners come through that gate into the facility. Maybe the Sheriff should get a job in Minneapolis.

Jail deputies were ordered to stand down as they watched rioters destroy public property. No arrests were made. A deputy said it greatly affected morale.

The Rest in Memes with Links or Clips

What does this have to do with being a sheriff???

The nominee for DEA Administrator celebrating Pride Month.

pic.twitter.com/4Jgdbvwmxf — DeSantis Appreciation Society (@KickboxerEsq) December 1, 2024





“The right’s gone way too far right for me,” he says. “So where does that leave a lot of Republicans — a lot of people?” – Chad Chronister This is the next DEA head. A never trumper Covidian wokester. https://t.co/6RRwEteB9S — Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 1, 2024

Chad Chronister, Trump’s nominee for Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is against enforcing immigration laws for deportations. Florida passed a law in 2023 on transporting and hiring illegal aliens. Hillsborough County Sherriff Chad Chronister said he would not enforce it. https://t.co/46s9bi9NY1 pic.twitter.com/zipeFcPysz — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) December 1, 2024

This guy uses the language of the radicaI left on issues of DEI, BLM, transgender ideology and deportations. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) December 1, 2024

