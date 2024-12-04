Rep. Self Says NY Times Is Setting Traps for Donald Trump

The New York Times, potentially on behalf of the intelligence community, sent out an email asking questions meant to frighten Americans. Rep. Keith Self sees it as a setup. The questions suggest they don’t trust Donald Trump with the nuclear codes.

The Times doesn’t want Donald Trump to have the nuclear codes, but they allowed Joe Biden to have them in his mental state.

They are discussing congressional approval to use the codes when Congress operates on snail time.

I don’t doubt most of their readers will say let Congress decide. In a most recent poll, 50% of Democrats are afraid of a Trump presidency, and another 35% are very concerned.

They lived under him for four years, and this dishonest media can still sway them.

Rep. Self was on Redacted and said he believes Jake Sullivan and Antony Blinken are running the country under Barack Obama’s guidance. That’s likely true, and it would be hard to find three more unwelcomed leaders.

Rep. Self sees the Deep State (unelected Bureaucrats) setting traps for Trump everywhere.

A ridiculous email I received from the discredited @NYTimes…traps are being laid against President Trump as we speak. Are they trying to justify a living Constitution that changes depending on who is in the White House? Or are they recruiting another Liz Cheney? pic.twitter.com/qfmTFeUGdS — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) December 3, 2024

