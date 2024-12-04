Rep. Self Says NY Times Is Setting Traps for Donald Trump

By
M DOWLING
-
0
0

The New York Times, potentially on behalf of the intelligence community, sent out an email asking questions meant to frighten Americans. Rep. Keith Self sees it as a setup. The questions suggest they don’t trust Donald Trump with the nuclear codes.

The Times doesn’t want Donald Trump to have the nuclear codes, but they allowed Joe Biden to have them in his mental state.

They are discussing congressional approval to use the codes when Congress operates on snail time.

I don’t doubt most of their readers will say let Congress decide. In a most recent poll, 50% of Democrats are afraid of a Trump presidency, and another 35% are very concerned.

They lived under him for four years, and this dishonest media can still sway them.

Rep. Self was on Redacted and said he believes Jake Sullivan and Antony Blinken are running the country under Barack Obama’s guidance. That’s likely true, and it would be hard to find three more unwelcomed leaders.

Rep. Self sees the Deep State (unelected Bureaucrats) setting traps for Trump everywhere.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments