Donald Trump’s great response to Cleveland Indians destroying their name

















Why on God’s earth would the Cleveland Indians, a storied and cherished baseball franchise since 1915, change their name to the Guardians? They have had Native Americans on their team. The name honors the image of Indians.

President Trump issued a great statement Friday night on the issue.

The news of the WOKEistas bullying the franchise to change its name to the Guardians broke yesterday.

Donald Trump weighed in brilliantly:

JUST IN: Statement from Trump on the Cleveland Indians changing their name to the “Guardians.” “A small group of people, with absolutely crazy ideas and policies, is forcing these changes to destroy our culture and heritage.” pic.twitter.com/xrP384mDk4 — The Bias News (@thebias_news) July 23, 2021

“I guarantee that the people who are most angry about it are the many Indians of our Country. Wouldn’t it be an honor to have a team named the Cleveland Indians, and wouldn’t it be disrespectful to rip that name and logo off of those jerseys?”

“A small group of people, with absolutely crazy ideas and policies, is forcing these changes to destroy our culture and heritage. At some point, the people will not take it anymore!”

He’s absolutely correct.

The goal is to destroy our history.

