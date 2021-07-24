Burgess Owens discusses the march of Marxism and two-tiered justice

















Football hero Rep. Burgess Owens explains that what we are seeing with our new two-tiered justice system is the march of Marxism. They start with chaos and then they take over.

He blames the educational system with our children leaving school with nothing but hate for our country.

He explained that the Revolution began with the help of a Black man, included Black men during the fighting, and ended with Black men. He also talked about George Washington Carver. There are the Black men we should talk about.

Watch:

