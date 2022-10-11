Don’t Let Anyone See the Obama Plan for Ukraine in 2014

According to several analysts, the US saw this war in Ukraine coming in 2014 because they planned it. The analysis should be heard and considered as we march to Armageddon with our 290 million radiation pills and Joe Biden.
Col. Richard Black fought gallantly in uniform for 32 years. He is a brave defender of our country, but he is opposed to this war in Ukraine. During an interview at the Schiller Institute, he explained, “…I am adamantly opposed to our current wars, especially the very dangerous war that we’ve engaged in Ukraine. I believe the U.S., the U.K., and the European Union have embarked on an imprudent course of action that has carried a significant risk of triggering an all-out nuclear war.”
He believes that the leaders in these nations thought they could destroy Putin, but they’ve failed. The Russian banks quickly reconstituted, and Putin turned his oil to China, Turkey, India, etc.
Col. Black is troubled by the fact that so many Ukrainians are dying needlessly. They’ve put up a great defense but have yet to launch an effective counter-offensive.
That brings us to the following clip in which Col. Black explains that the US under Barack Obama was instrumental in overthrowing the elected government of Ukraine. He said that Victoria Nuland was literally talking about who should or should not be in the incoming administration. She was trying to fool the Ukrainian administration even when selecting the new one.
We then began surging advanced weapons into Ukraine, Black claimed in this interview from September.
Watch:
Is World War III avoidable?
Diane is joined by Scott Ritter and Col. Richard Black.
War with #Russia was planned during Obama Administration in 2014 from the soil of #Ukraine#WWI #WWII #WWIII#Russia #US #Ukrainehttps://t.co/j9JVPLXKii pic.twitter.com/Jc70tkQhyi
— (@aslamkhanbombay) October 8, 2022
In this next clip, an Obama supporter talked about the 2014 plan for Ukraine. They basically planned to take the country out from under Russia. They wanted Russia to let Ukraine go.
Please DO NOT RT this video of Stephen Colbert interviewing an Obama supporter about the plan for Ukraine in 2014 as it would be very distressing the mononarrative today! pic.twitter.com/GdbP6YZDAM
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 11, 2022
Economist Michael Hudson said the US wanted to stop Russia from becoming democratic and end the need for NATO. He said they decided to do exactly what they did in Afghanistan when they enlisted Osama bin Laden’s revolutionaries to our cause. Only in this case, we’d welcome the Ukrainian Nazis as our fighters.
Or this video of Michael Hudson i 2015 predicting the future. https://t.co/ZIfLnjO3te
— CWright (@CWright70254213) October 11, 2022
In the following clip, Hudson says that if you can get the people to hate the other side and concern themselves with past Soviet atrocities, they will care about those things and not better themselves. That’s how they controlled the situation and them.
Obviously, this is a very cynical, almost paranoid view, but what do you think?
Absolutely bombshells. pic.twitter.com/srM48f5z4s
— tylerdurdenhi (@tylerdurdenhi) October 11, 2022
Sorry that this will be a bit long.
While in elementary school our family visited the library weekly. For some reason I became fascinated with wars ad the causes. Could it have been triggered by air raid drills in elementary school? Anyway I started to read all I could get my hands on about war. That study grew through high school and of course man of my university electives were in the study of people and the study of wars.
There seems to be a lot of evidence that political shenanigans have often played a role with US involvement. I saw British manipulations often behind some of the smaller wars. When the whole mid-east crisis began to blow up in the mid 50’s it seemed that British meddling in the Middle East had had a negative impact over the years.
When Kennedy got the USA involved in Viet Nam’s leadership struggles is was discomforting. The situation in Ukraine kept ringing alarm bells in my head in the Obama years (remember, Hilary had been his first Secretary of State and she is one of the most selfish dangerous women in history).
By the time it reached the 70’s I had begun to believe that most wars involving the USA was due to the way the Democrats govern. So I am now obviously very biased in my thinking.
That being said, I found it ironic when the Democrats tried to blame Trump for meddling in the Ukraine. Especially when Hunter’s history began to be revealed.
Now I wonder how close the USA is to being involved in a war in Europe and a war in Asia,. And now we are fully in the nuclear age.
I am not an isolationist! I am not anti-war. I know that war is in a sense the last step in the diplomacy cycle. Yet it is also a story of failed international policies.
I think the Democrats are badly failing both domestically and internationally and I fear for the future of my grandchildren and future generations.
Call me old-fashioned, but I believe we are no more than the legacy we face on the future generations, and right now I am bot h sick and scared.