Don’t Think Protecting Children from the Internet Is for Our Good

Children under 16 in Australia can no longer use social media. It sounds good on the surface because social media can be dangerous for children. However, this is the case of the government taking the place of the parent. It’s not the government’s job.

Some children use the Internet to communicate with friends and support bases and need it. There is a lawsuit in Australia that includes two children trying to appeal this law because many believe it’s only the beginning of the authoritarian state, and it’s not about children. If they cared so much about children, they wouldn’t be cutting off their genitals in some insane transgender frenzy.

Is This the beginning of the Digital ID.

The legislation was rammed through before people could even find out what it’s about. The Australian government is still a monarchy, really. They don’t care about what the people want; they just do whatever feels good at the moment.

The Australian media sent out a major warning to teens looking to circumvent Australia’s historic social media ban. They are warning children not to try to get around it because the government’s watching, and they know if you’re trying to circumvent this. The youth have to prove they are 16 and link their identity and put their proof online. It will create a digital ID. We could end up with a social credit system in the future. Look at what they did during the pandemic.

This is the neo-West. It’s going to follow the UN 2030 agenda. And you don’t think we’re immune. Texas (SB2420) is going to do the same thing. And President Trump has a good friend and Palantir, which will be our satanic ruler in the future. And when it comes to Digital ID, it doesn’t matter what political party you choose. They are both setting us up for a problem.

Congress is discussing a number of age verification bills, such as HR6289 for the Internet. They are not harmless. There are other ways they can estimate one’s age once an Internet bill based on age is passed.

It’s about getting everyone to sign in and authenticate information on the internet. Digital ID will track us, and the government will know where you go, what you read, and what you do. Eventually, they will link your financial affairs, and it becomes a dangerous world bank that can control your funds and thus, your behavior. All your activities will be linked to this ID. Agenda 2030 calls for it.

The Digital ID is nefarious and will be used to control us.

They Will Have Everything

Driver’s licenses can get us to a Digital ID. It’s coming. In fact, if we don’t have a Real ID, TSA will make us pay more than everyone else. Remember when they told us that it would not be the case?

Your health record will be tied to it. They will know your race, religion, everything about you.

Bill Gates has a plan to track children from birth. It is for inoperability.

What could go wrong?

They openly admit that once a digital currency that’s controlled by them is rolled out, it will be doled out with something like a universal basic income, for example, based on people’s compliance with the system.

Oh, but they promise not to punish you.

This is going on in other US states and countries throughout the EU and Malaysia.

With two weeks until our social media ban for under-16s, here’s what you need to know. pic.twitter.com/3CUwElNY9J — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) November 26, 2025