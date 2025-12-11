Republicans Will Present a Healthcare Plan Today That Will Fail

Republicans’ plan to end “temporary” COVID-era Obamacare subsidies due to their exorbitant cost. This will cost them the midterms. They have a healthcare plan that I believe they will present today, but it can’t pass because it needs 60 votes.

It is good for the national debt and will save Uncle Sam money. A staggering 93% of Obamacare premiums are now paid directly by the federal government to health-insurance companies.

It’s a loser in the midterms, and Democrats can’t wait. They can use this. We will see the suffering of the people day and night because they can’t get enough insurance. The insurance companies will side with Democrats, as will the media.

Republicans “are going to get their clocks cleaned” in November, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn) predicts.

Republicans will present a healthcare plan in Congress today, but they know it can’t pass due to the filibuster. RINOs won’t let the filibuster go, even though Democrats will the minute they take office.

The Lousy Plan That Fills Insurance Companies’ Coffers

Democrats cynically insist on continuing to spend huge sums of taxpayers’ money to prop up lousy insurance, defending the indefensible because of its Obamacare label. It’s an utter failure as designed and meant to lead us into socialist healthcare. Democrats will defend and protect Obamacare until they get their way.

It was supposed to bend the cost curve, but premiums for a family of five can exceed $50,000 a year before subsidies, according to the KFF Health Insurance Marketplace Calculator.

Premiums are up 129% since the plans were launched in 2014, rising twice as fast as plans offered by employers and four times as fast as inflation.

Deductibles are outrageous, insurers deny claims 10 times as often as before Obamacare, and networks are so skimpy that it can take months to get a doctor’s appointment.

Forget seeing an in-network specialist.