The Dendorcnide Moroides plant, commonly found in rainforests in Australia, Indonesia, and some other Asian nations, is also known as the “suicide plant” or the gympie gympie. It is the world’s most painful plant to humans. If you touch it, it feels like you are on fire and electrocuted at the same time. The pain can last for a year or more.

It is now among dozens of venomous plants on display at the Alnwick Garden in Northumberland, England.

They have a poison garden that was calling out for the suicide plant, so they brought some into the garden.

“Known as the ‘Australian Stinging Tree,’ it is described as being the world’s most venomous plant with its nettle-like exterior and tiny brittle hairs packing a punch if touched.”

According to the State Library of Queensland, the hairs that cover the plant “act like hypodermic needles,” which, if touched, “inject a venom which causes excruciating pain that can last for days, even months.”

“This plant has the dubious honor of being arguably the most painful plant in the world,” the library says.

A brave British gardener grows the gympie gympie, also known as the “world’s most dangerous plant,” in a CAGE in Oxford: The sting from Gympie-Gympie is so strong that a man once shot himself dead after using it as toilet paper.

Daniel Emlyn-Jones, 49, decided to grow the Gympie-Gympie in his home

The online tutor from Oxford said he grew the plant because he was “a bit bored.”

Recently, a gympie gympie was found growing wild in a field in England. Now, people are searching for its source and any others that might be loose in the UK.

It allegedly can kill a horse in minutes.

A lot of this is likely exaggerated. I still wouldn’t touch it. Don’t put water on it. You can put a mud pack or wax strips on it to pull out the needles. The worst pain ever, but you probably will eventually be fine – probably.

Related