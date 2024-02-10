People Here Illegally Will Receive More Benefits in NYC Than Vets

The mayor’s office told Newsweek their food stamp program allots about $12.52 per card each day, giving each recipient roughly $350 a month to spend on food and baby supplies—a figure more than the maximum allotment that low-income New Yorkers receive in SNAP benefits.

They will also receive more than our VETERANS. The budget for illegal aliens in New York City is double that of NY’s Department of Veteran Services. Our veterans are willing to bleed and die for this country. Illegal aliens give nothing financially. Some commit crimes, others are terrorists, and most are financial burdens.

“… each migrant will get approximately $12.52 per day to purchase food and baby supplies. That’s about 40% more than what the average low-income American gets in this country on government food stamps or stamps that came in 2022, which was about $7.59 per person per day. To put in other words, that $53 million that’s being used for this prepaid debit program is double what the New York State is budgeting in 2025 for its Department of Veterans Services, its Office of National and Community Service, is division of human rights, and it’s more than double.”

The US government is considering all illegal aliens “asylum seekers” or “refugees.” It’s not clear how many get funds, but the AP did list some of the Federal handouts in our debtor/welfare nation with open borders. This doesn’t count the burden on states. The AP says asylum seekers and refugees have to win their case before they receive federal benefits, but there are exceptions: some Cubans, Central Americans, some Middle Easterners, and so on.

The Refugee Cash Assistance program provides people who do not have minor children with financial help to meet basic needs such as food, shelter and transportation, for up to 12 months. The amounts vary by location, but according to Gelatt, “seem to be under $1,000 for a couple, less for a single person.” In Washington state, for example, one person could receive $363 per month, while a married couple could receive $459.

Similarly, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program provides financial support to families with minor children. These benefits, including the length of time they are available, also vary by state and family size, but Gelatt wrote that they “don’t reach $2,000/month, even for a very large family in a more-generous state.” For instance, a household with three children in New York could receive $698 per month for up to 60 months.

The U.S. Department of State also provides local resettlement agencies with a one-time payment of $2,375 per refugee — $1,275 of that amount can be used for critical needs such as rent, food, and clothing, while the rest is earmarked to fund access to services such as cultural orientation, locating housing and legal help.

Mark Miller, a State Department spokesperson, told the AP that the agency “does not provide payments or assistance to undocumented immigrants in the United States.” That’s not exactly true. They do get child tax credits, and they game that system with fake children and children living in other countries. They pay taxes as required, but they’re mostly off the books and get it all back with the tax credits.

Refugees, people granted asylum, and certain other groups may also be eligible for supplemental security income if, for example, they are aged 65 or older, blind or disabled. The maximum monthly SSI payment is $914 for an individual and $1,371 for a couple.

There goes social security.

Refugees and asylum seekers who win their cases become citizens.

