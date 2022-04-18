Dorsey Slams Twitter Board, and Musk Promises to Pay Them $0

Elon Musk isn’t going to pay the anti-free speech reprobates who sit on the Twitter board if he takes over. In more good news, Jack Dosey came out and slammed them.

NO PAY FOR YOU

The Twitter Board is a mess of elitist, unrelatable people, some of whom don’t tweet, and some who own no stock. The Twitter board combined, except for Dorsey and Musk, own 77 shares combined. The Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed, a communista, quickly rejected Elon Musk’s efforts to buy Twitter. He said he owns 5% of the stock, but owns no stock. He sold it in 2019.

Dear @Alwaleed_Talal this may come as a shock to you, but you sold all your Twitter shares in 2019, not long after were were put under Ritz Carlton hotel arrest. cc: @elonmusk https://t.co/qJn4qwk6O0 pic.twitter.com/15muAHYkdR — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 14, 2022

Elon Musk tweeted he wouldn’t pay them! That’s a great idea.

Board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds, so that’s ~$3M/year saved right there — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 18, 2022

JACK DORSEY SLAMS THE WASTRELS

Jack Dorsey undoubtedly riled up Twitter board members with a few short words on the platform.

He thinks the plots and coups among founders and board members has “consistently been the dysfunction of the company.”

Gerry Tan, a startup genius, tweeted, “The wrong partner on your board can literally make a billion dollars in value evaporate.

“It is not the sole reason behind every startup failure, but it is the true story a surprising percentage of the time.”

Another user replied, “Good boards don’t create good companies, but a bad board will kill a company every time.”

@Jack Dorsey, one of the Twitter co-founders, tweeted, in response, “Big facts.”

Another user tweeted, “If [sic] look into the history of [the] Twitter board, it’s intriguing as I was a witness on its early beginnings, mired in plots and coups, and particularly amongst Twitter’s founding members. I wish if [sic] it could be made into a Hollywood thriller one day.”

“It’s consistently been the dysfunction of the company,” Dorsey replied.

“Are you allowed to say this?” another user tweeted.

“No,” Dorsey replied.

The wrong partner on your board can literally make a billion dollars in value evaporate. It is not the sole reason behind every startup failure but it is the true story a surprising percentage of the time. — Garry Tan 陈嘉兴 (@garrytan) April 17, 2022

big facts — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 17, 2022

it’s consistently been the dysfunction of the company — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 17, 2022

