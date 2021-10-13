Dr. Bridle: “We Made a Big Mistake…We’re Inoculating a Poison”

















Research obtained by a group of scientists shows the COVID vaccine spike protein can travel from the injection site and accumulate in organs and tissues including the spleen, bone marrow, the liver, adrenal glands and in “quite high concentrations” in the ovaries.

This is what Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA technology warned about. The spike proteins are not staying at the injection site and they are dangerous. Protein in the blood can be very dangerous.

A Canadian cancer vaccine researcher said last week, “We made a big mistake. We didn’t realize it until now,” said Byram Bridle, a viral immunologist and associate professor at University of Guelph, Ontario. “We thought the spike protein was a great target antigen, we never knew the spike protein itself was a toxin and was a pathogenic protein. So by vaccinating people we are inadvertently inoculating them with a toxin,” the Defender reports.

There was a peer-reviewed study…the spike protein that the vaccine causes our body to manufacture…gets distributed throughout the blood system, but probably even greater concern for is this evidence that the vaccine itself — that carries the little blueprint for the spike protein coronavirus — goes throughout the body and seeds all kinds of tissues including at quite high concentrations…un, the ovaries… ~ Dr. Byram Bridle

THE STORY

Dr. Bridle had filed a request for information from the Japanese regulatory agency to get access to Pfizer’s “biodistribution study.” That type of study helps determine where an injected compound travels in the body and which tissues or organs it accumulates in.

“It’s the first time ever scientists have been privy to seeing where these messenger RNA [mRNA] vaccines go after vaccination,” Bridle said in an interview with Alex Pierson where he first disclosed the data. “Is it a safe assumption that it stays in the shoulder muscle? The short answer is: absolutely not. It’s very disconcerting.”

“The Sars-CoV-2 has a spike protein on its surface. That spike protein is what allows it to infect our bodies,” Bridle explained. “That is why we have been using the spike protein in our vaccines,” Bridle said. “The vaccines we’re using get the cells in our bodies to manufacture that protein. If we can mount an immune response against that protein, in theory we could prevent this virus from infecting the body. That is the theory behind the vaccine.”

“However, when studying the severe COVID-19, […] heart problems, lots of problems with the cardiovascular system, bleeding and clotting, are all associated with COVID-19,” he added. “In doing that research, what has been discovered by the scientific community, the spike protein on its own is almost entirely responsible for the damage to the cardiovascular system, if it gets into circulation.”

When the purified spike protein is injected into the blood of research animals, they experience damage to the cardiovascular system and the protein can cross the blood-brain barrier and cause damage to the brain, Bridle explained.

The biodistribution study obtained by Bridle shows the COVID spike protein gets into the blood where it circulates for several days post-vaccination and then accumulates in organs and tissues including the spleen, bone marrow, the liver, adrenal glands and in “quite high concentrations” in the ovaries.

“We have known for a long time that the spike protein is a pathogenic protein, Bridle said. “It is a toxin. It can cause damage in our body if it gets into circulation.”

A large number of studies have shown the most severe effects of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, such as blood clotting and bleeding, are due to the effects of the spike protein of the virus itself.

He is most worried that the message it carries goes with it and seeds all kinds of tissues, he explained on The Ingraham Angle.

