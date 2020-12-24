Dr Fauci admits he lied, herd immunity of 70-90% gets us back to normal

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, admitted to the NY Times that he deliberately moved the goalposts (lied) about herd immunity recommendations. He didn’t think we were ready to hear it.

In other words, he lied and treated us like children. How are we supposed to trust him. he has done this before.

He doesn’t say he lied, he says he moved the goalposts, but he misled us, and that is a lie.

Herd immunity is the percentage of a population that acquires resistance to the coronavirus through infection or vaccination. Most experts say 60 to 70 percent for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Fauci, a member of the White House’s coronavirus response, who has been wrong about almost everything, said at first that it would be about “70, 75 percent.” That was about a month ago, The New York Times reported. Last week, he reportedly told CNBC “75, 80, 85 percent” and “75 to 80-plus percent.”

Dr. Fauci told The Times in an interview published Thursday that he had slowly but deliberately moved the goalposts. It was partly based on new science and partly on his gut feeling that the American public was ready to receive the information. He says we should achieve 70-90% herd immunity even with the vaccines before the country can go back to normal.

The man has zero regard for the destruction of our economy — ZERO.

He said he hesitated to state a number as high as 90% weeks ago because many Americans still seemed skeptical about vaccine.

“When polls said only about half of all Americans would take a vaccine, I was saying herd immunity would take 70 to 75 percent,” Dr. Fauci, who took his first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, told The Times. “Then, when newer surveys said 60 percent or more would take it, I thought, ‘I can nudge this up a bit,’ so I went to 80, 85.

HE HAS NO IDEA

“We need to have some humility here,” he added. “We really don’t know what the real number is. I think the real range is somewhere between 70 to 90 percent. But, I’m not going to say 90 percent.”

Dr. Fauci said he wouldn’t state that number because it would potentially discourage Americans from getting the vaccine, The Times reported.

Why doesn’t he stop lying? Doesn’t he realize we are on to him and find this frustrating and insulting? The man needs to stop pretending he inoculated Santa, get off CNN, and start giving us accurate information or STHU.