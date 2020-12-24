What Trump plans to do after January 6th

President Trump is going to keep fighting after January 6th and is planning a big ad campaign. He’s a fighter.

President Trump became the first candidate in US history to surpass 70 million votes. The spontaneous rallies, boat parades, car parades, all suggested a big win.

Then there’s the fact that the President’s opponent was extremely weak. He campaigned from his basement when he wasn’t taking his many lids.

Of course, Biden didn’t win – not legitimately, anyway.

HE’S NOT GIVING UP

President Trump isn’t giving up, not even on January 6th, and he found a way to avoid the courts.

According to reports, the Trump campaign is raising the stakes by buying a huge radio campaign on fraud in the 2020 election in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

And it also appears they’ve bought ads on OAN and Newsmax — if you can believe anything Maggie Haberman says.

GA most significant given the runoffs. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 23, 2020

GINGRICH ISN’T ACCEPTING A BIDEN WIN

Gingrich explained in a recent op-ed for the Washington Times that he was not recognizing Joe Biden’s victory. He wrote in part:

The friend made the case that Mr. Biden had gotten more votes, and historically we recognize the person with the most votes. Normally, we accept the outcome of elections just as we accept the outcomes of sporting events.

So, my friend asked why was 2020 different?

Having spent more than four years watching the left #Resist President Donald Trump and focus entirely on undoing and undermining the 2016 election, it took me several days to understand the depth of my own feelings.

As I thought about it, I realized my anger and fear were not narrowly focused on votes. My unwillingness to relax and accept that the election grew out of a level of outrage and alienation unlike anything I had experienced in more than 60 years involvement in public affairs.

The challenge is that I — and other conservatives — are not disagreeing with the left within a commonly understood world. We live in alternative worlds.

Uh, duh, yeah.

Gingrich has been censored on social media, but did get a few tweets up on the election:

What is the Maricopa County Board of Elections so afraid of that they are fighting against a recount? What do they fear a recount will show? — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 24, 2020

Someone should pull together a list of all the secretive election offices around the country that are refusing to cooperate, fighting audits and recounts, and refusing to release legally required lists and information. If there was no vote fraud why is there so much secrecy? — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 24, 2020