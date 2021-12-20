















Jew-haters are still calling Trump a Jew-hater

by Karen Kataline

Let me make this as clear as possible: It is not anti-Semitic to call out Jews in America for not being pro-Israel enough.

The following illogical, poorly written piece was picked up by every left-wing propaganda news agency in the last couple of days, as if it were true, “breaking news: Trump Bandies About Anti-Semitic Tropes In Interview With Israeli Reporter

If readers actually read the short article and many won’t, this is an example of the logic to which they will be treated:

“Trump’s comments echo claims made in 2019, when, as president, he said Jews who vote for Democrats show “great disloyalty” to Israel. He earned criticism at the time from a Jewish advocacy group that said it was “a form of anti-Semitism” to suggest that Jewish Americans are not full Americans”

So Trump is consistent. He laments once again that American Jews are not loyal enough to Israel. The article claims this is the same as the “anti-Semitic trope” that the loyalty of American Jews can’t be trusted because they are too loyal to Israel.

You aren’t meant to ask that question or even read the article. The inflammatory headline is the primary purpose. Readers are supposed to believe that Trump is anti-Semitic because the headline says so. Those who already believe such preposterous propaganda will have another opportunity for confirmation bias. “See? I told you so!”

It is immaterial to the narrative that today, the most blatant and rampant anti-Semitism is coming from the Left which controls the Democrat Party.

This latest media onslaught telegraphs the Left’s strategy for the 2022 mid-terms: Hate Trump. They currently have a trifecta of power in Washington DC yet they’re still miserable, and this is all they’ve got.

This is, after all, the same bunch that impeached a President who was already out of office. It’s impossible to shame those who have no shame.

They want us to believe that nothing has changed. Everything is still Trump’s fault. For us everyday law-abiding citizens, everything has changed. This isn’t merely a more extreme version of Jimmy Carter’s “misery index.” This is a full-court press toward Marxism and authoritarianism in America.

To build CNN’s dismal ratings and to keep the hatred flowing away from them, they blame Trump for the climate not changing, the seas not rising, refusing to keep us dependent on the government and on foreign oil, and daring to believe America ought to remain sovereign and free.

But isn’t it disgraceful and anti-Semitic that Trump is scolding secular American Jews for not supporting the Jewish state like they used to?

Ilhan Omar would never do that.

Karen Kataline is a commentator, columnist & talk show host. She holds a Master’s Degree from Columbia University and is a sought-after guest on talk shows around the country.

