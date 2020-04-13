Dr. Gottlieb says if China-WHO told the truth, the crisis might have been averted

While the media covers for China and the World Health Organization, Dr. Scott Gottlieb says if they had told the truth from the beginning, the entire crisis might have been averted. Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx said much the same thing.

DR. SCOTT GOTTLIEB BLAMES CHINA

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner and a CNBC contributor, said WHO (World Health Organization) enabled China‘s obfuscation on coronavirus, and that it could have been containable had Beijing not lied to the world.

He said many actions China took stymied the global response to COVID-19. Two may stand out, he said, first, concealing that there was human to human transmission until January 20th, and second, failing to share viral samples with other nations to aid diagnostic test development.

“China was not truthful with the world at the outset of this,” Gottlieb said in an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“Had they been more truthful with the world, which would have enabled them to be more truthful with themselves, they might have actually been able to contain this entirely.”

“There is some growing evidence to suggest that as late as January 20th [Chinese officials] were still saying there was no human-to-human transmission, and the WHO was validating those claims on January 14th, sort of enabling the obfuscation of China,” Gottlieb said.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI BLAMES CHINA

Dr. Fauci also admitted China was culpable in an interview on CNN Sunday and in one on Watter’s World on Saturday.

During the Saturday interview, Watters immediately demanded that Fauci answer for what appears to be a poor response by him very early on to news from China that there was a dangerous virus erupting in the communist nation.

Fauci explained that he was working based on the information that was available at the time, and that much of it was disinformation from China and from the World Health Organization.

The doctor, a National Director of the Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease since 1984, was clear that the blame lies with China and the World Health Organization.

Watters also pushed him to address whether we should have locked down completely given the new revisions to the models.

Fauci says he’s humble enough to allow for the possibility that there might have been a better response, but, he defends the steps taken to stop the spread of the virus.

The truth is the models were complete failures in predicting anything about the virus and were readjusted to reality, not because they had any value as predictors. They never once foretold the future. This will be true of the climate change models as well.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, offered a similar critique of the Chinese government in a press conference on March 31.

“The medical community interpreted the Chinese data as, this was serious, but smaller,” she said. “Because, I think, probably we were missing a significant amount of the data.”

THE NEW YORK TIMES WILL NEVER BLAME CHINA

The NY Times had one of its hit pieces up yesterday that particularly irked the President. It claimed he didn’t act soon enough to stop China travel and he delayed the social distancing mandate. The NY Times ignores so many facts it’s hard to know where to begin. The one thing they seem incapable of doing is criticizing Red China who are culpable.

They did make note of the President retweeting a statement by DeAnna Lorraine who is running for Congress. The media, including the Times, made note of the fact that Ms. Lorraine wants to fire Dr. Fauci. The fact the President retweeted it could mean something or it could mean nothing.

President Trump is trying to counteract the disinformation coming out of our news media since it is clear they don’t want him to come out of this with any improved poll numbers for his leadership.

