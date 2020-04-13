Did Dr. Fauci undermine President Trump or was it MSM distortions

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a lead member of the White House coronavirus task force, appeared to undermine President Trump on Sunday in an interview with Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC. He wasn’t helpful to the president during an interview on CNN either.

Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the NIH since 1984.

In actuality, the media are the real culprits. In large part, the media is to blame for the disinformation.

Much of the undermining Dr. Fauci appears responsible for is due to the fact that the media distorts everything he says and tries to draw a wedge between him and the President since the doctor is popular with the left and many on the right.

The media believes the tweet below is a message since President Trump retweeted a comment by a candidate for Congress who wants to fire Dr. Fauci. It could mean something or it could mean nothing.

Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN https://t.co/d40JQkUZg5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

On Sunday Fauci appeared to undermine the Trump administration on CNN with Jake Tapper. He was talking about a lot of “pushback” that delayed the response to the virus, but he probably meant the pushback was from the Chamber of Commerce or one of those groups. The media interpreted it as pushback from the President.

On Al Sharpton’s program, Dr. Fauci made a statement that appears false.

Dr. Fauci said he told the administration “we were in real trouble” from the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus in mid- to late January and that Trump’s travel bans were instituted late.

That isn’t entirely accurate. At the end of February, Fauci himself was telling Americans they didn’t have to change their lifestyles over the coronavirus.

Dr. Fauci told Sharpton yesterday that by the end of January “it became clear that there was community spread, which means that it isn’t just a travel-related case, that there are cases that are in the community under the radar screen, then it became clear that we were in real trouble.”

Fauci added upon questioning that it became clear “we were in real trouble” that “it was probably about the middle to the end of January.”

Only he didn’t seem to know until March as is made clear in the clip at the end. But that is not what he said. We will give him the benefit of the doubt here, maybe he forgot, he’s not young.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and I discuss when he first found out about coronavirus, matching the proper resources with those w/ higher risks, and more. #PoliticsNation pic.twitter.com/6Qo5eKn0ai — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) April 12, 2020

The only problem with his comments is the Internet has infinite memory. This is what he said on February 29th:

This is what Fauci was telling the public on February 29 pic.twitter.com/RL45poVmS8 — Steph (@steph93065) April 12, 2020

Raw Story, a popular source on Flipboard, wrote up Fauci’s interview with Sharpton using this headline, Dr. Fauci explains why Trump’s travel bans didn’t work — and he was begging action as early as mid-January.

Most of the MSM reported in a similar manner. The lowlifes on social media were worse, but that’s not real life and does not represent the real world.

Dr. Fauci probably should stick to what he knows — medicine. He’s not the best person to act as spokesperson.