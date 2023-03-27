Dr. Littell Loses His Florida Medical Certification for COVID ‘Misinformation’

The American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM) has stripped the certification of Florida Doctor John Littell. Littell is a U.S. Army veteran and Family Physician of thirty years. He’s facing further discipline from the ABFM, although he has been a certified member since July 13, 1990.

He cannot treat patients and cannot even collect insurance payments. The letters he received do not cite statistics, merely their settled science.

According to the GiveSendGo page, the letter from ABFM states:

“ABFM has determined that your Public Channels contain false, inaccurate, and misleading statements constituting health misinformation and disinformation about COVID-19, the COVID-19 vaccine, and the effort of public health officials to address the COVID-19 pandemic through vaccination and other mitigation measures.”

In the letter “Professional Specialist,” Andrea D. Back writes Littell violated Board Guidelines, including “competence,” “a commitment to lifelong learning,” “honesty with the public,” and “refraining from disruptive behavior in a healthcare environment.” Back writes Littell violated these guidelines by making “false and misleading claims” on his Rumble channel and website.

Grievances included Littell calling the COVID vaccine a “product of genetic engineering.” Back claims that is no evidence of “pediatric myocarditis deaths attributed to COVID vaccination, are more numerous than prevented deaths, serious illness, or hospitalizations from COVID.”

Back downplayed the incidence of myocarditis in children.

“The myocarditis caused by COVID vaccination is mild and not associated with fatalities,” Back states.

Dr. Littell’s videos have been removed by YouTube so he moved to a Rumble channel. The Left hates Rumble, and they want them taken down.

People have to make up their own minds about whether this is a serious intrusion on free speech and the right of doctors and scientists to speak or if he’s saying something unacceptable. We’d love to hear your opinions in the comments below.

After Dr. Littell gave a speech before the Sarasota Medical Board, he was kicked out. Here it is:

Related