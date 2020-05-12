Dr. Paul tells Dr. Fauci he’s ‘not the end-all’ & doesn’t want him deciding when we reopen

The coronavirus hearing today includes Drs. Fauci and Redfield. Fauci sounds very extreme and sure of himself despite many mistakes in his forecasts. Dr. Paul called him on it and also called for humility.

So far, it is clear that Drs. Fauci and Redfield would not open a thing in 2020. By then, we will have “permanent economic damage” according to the Treasury Secretary.

We agree with Laura Ingraham’s assessment. She wrote on Twitter, “Watching this hearing with CDC & Fauci, I think it’s clear that if it were up to career health officials, children wouldn’t go back to school in the fall, most businesses & churches wouldn’t open anytime this year.”

RAND PAUL BRINGS OUT THE TRUTH

Rand Paul is doing a great job explaining that there is evidence of herd immunity and evidence the virus probably won’t come back. Dr. Fauci agreed when asked about it by Dr. Paul, but he went on about what we don’t know and droned on suggesting we needed long-term historical studies to be factual.

Uh, we don’t have that kind of time before we reopen.

Dr. Paul explained that the virus did not reach pandemic levels in most areas of the country and one size fits all is “ridiculous.” He also doesn’t want all schools to be closed in the Fall.

Dr. Rand told Dr. Fauci he respects him but he isn’t “the end-all” and he doesn’t want him to make the decision about reopening businesses and schools. He wants to look at the Swedish model where children kept going to school.

Dr. Fauci agreed he’s “not the end-all,” and claimed he doesn’t give advice about anything but public health. Actually he does talk about anything, including mail-in balloting, every time he’s on CNN.

He then carried on about the Kawasaki-like syndrome in children who have had the virus or have the antibodies for it — allegedly. Three children have died in New York, but no one knows if it really is tied to the virus. There is no evidence of that yet.

MORE FROM LAURA INGRAHAM

Bernie Sanders’ first question to health officials was a hectoring attack on President Trump. Once again, we see that this hearing is more about politics than medicine. The senators mostly pontificated. Democrats want to make President Trump look incompetent. They also seem to want everything shut down until Biden is elected, as Ms. Ingraham said.

Ms. Ingraham pointed out that we were told two months ago that we “can’t open until we flatten the curve to save our healthcare system.” We have done that. We have crushed it.

The Fox host then wrote that one month ago, they said we, “can’t open until we have a vaccine.”

That vaccine might never come. At the earliest, it would take eighteen months, and that would be remarkable.

A few days ago, Ingraham said, they asserted that we “can’t open until we have multiple vaccines.” Today they are saying we, essentially, we “can’t open until Biden wins.”

Ms. Ingraham also summarized Biden’s approach to the reopening, which matches the media’s.

She tweeted, Biden’s Economic Plan: Step 1: Keep the economy shut down, thus making it impossible to repay our debts Step 2: Explain to creditors why they shd loan even more $ to a country that’s not going back to work Step 3: Explain to voters that creditors are “hateful”

We locked down, yet the virus continued to spread. The unelected bureaucrats continue to move the goalposts. The broad destruction caused by shutdowns will be far worse than this virus at this point.