Dr. Seuss’s stepdaughter: “There wasn’t a racist bone in that man’s body…” [Obviously!]









Dr. Suess was not only not racist, he opposed racism. Watch the Tucker video below.

One of Dr. Seuss’s stepdaughters told The Post on Tuesday that the world-famous children’s author was no racist. She hopes the six books pulled from publication return.

“There wasn’t a racist bone in that man’s body — he was so acutely aware of the world around him and cared so much,’’ Lark Grey Dimond-Cates said of her late stepdad, whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced Tuesday that it will stop selling six of his titles because they “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”

Dimond-Cates said DSE, which works with publisher Penguin Random House, informed her Monday about its decision to not continue printing “If I Ran the Zoo,” “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

Racist? Here’s one:

Racist?

