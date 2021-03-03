Pot dealing RINO John Boehner slams key Republicans in his new memoir









John Boehner, the former RINO Speaker of the House turned pot dealer, trashes several Republicans in his new memoir because that’s who he is. He launched bombs at former President Trump and Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas) and Mitch McConnell (K.Y.)

The back cover of “On The House: A Washington Memoir,” obtained by Punchbowl News on Tuesday, includes excerpts of Boehner’s blistering critiques and remembrances.

“Ted Cruz: There is nothing more dangerous than a reckless asshole who thinks he is smarter than everyone else,” Boehner writes.

Cruz sure is smarter than Boehner.

The former lawmaker had regularly battled with Cruz in the past, describing him as “Lucifer in the flesh” in 2016.

While recording for the audio narration of his memoir in recent weeks, Boehner reportedly went off-script and said: “Oh, and Ted Cruz, go f— yourself.”

Classy!

Cruz fired back on Friday during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla.

“You know yesterday, John Boehner made some news. He suggested that I do something that was anatomically impossible,” Cruz quipped. “To which my response was, who’s John Boehner?”

Boehner’s book exposes his relationship with DJT.

“Donald Trump: He would call me fairly often when he first took office for advice or conversation,” the blurb reads. “But the calls came in less and less as his tenure went on. That’s probably because he got more comfortable in the job. But I also suspect he just got tired of me advising him to shut up.”

No, he probably stopped contacting Boehner when he realized he was a corrupt politician.

Boehner was friendly with Trump back when he was a New York business mogul, reportedly golfing together in 2013 at Trump’s course in Bedminster, N.J.

Boehner is more of a Democrat and insulted Republicans often.

In 2018, he said “there is no Republican Party. There’s a Trump party. The Republican Party is kinda taking a nap somewhere.”

Boehner added that Trump was clearly the “most unusual” president the country has ever had.

The Ohio Republican also congratulated President Biden after his 2020 victory over Trump, writing, “I know you’re sincere in your desire to be a president for all Americans, and I know you’ve got the tools and the heart to get it done.”

Boehner’s more of a Democrat socialist like Obama.

Why do we need a new memoir from this guy lobbing ad hominem bombs?

