Dr. Sowell explains why the madness is succeeding









“In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” George Orwell

Dr. Sowell can’t believe things have gotten this bad. He could never have dreamed it would happen. Many of you probably agree.

Host Mark Levin had asked for his general take on what is going on during Sunday’s Fox show, ‘Life, Liberty, and Levin.’

Thomas Sowell said he cannot believe what is going on. He can’t believe people are talking about getting rid of the police, reducing the resources for police when crime is skyrocketing. “It seems such other madness,” he said.

“People in responsible positions are repeating any kind of madness,” and “We may well reach a point of no return.”

Sowell almost said, I think we have reached the point of no return, and stopped himself.

The esteemed professor drew a comparison to the Roman Empire.

“The Roman Empire eventually reached the point where it could no longer continue.” Much of that was internal, not just the barbarians invading.

Levin noted that the Empire lost its virtue. America too is losing its virtue and “no government can protect us from ourselves.”

“There’s so many people just caving in,” Sowell said.

That really is the problem, isn’t it? People are caving in and it emboldens the evil and the insane. Speak out and reject the madness.

Watch:



Related