Drunk Teen Gets Juvie Probation Camp for Mowing Down Mom and Baby

An intoxicated teen, driving the wrong way, sped up and mowed down a mother and her 8-month-old infant in Los Angeles. He was sentenced to “juvenile probation camp” in Soros’ DA George Gascon’s justice system, reports Fox News. In the video clip at the end, it looks like he’s aiming for her.

In August 2021, the 16-year-old driver plowed over a mother and her infant.

The mother, identified as “Rachel,” was pushing her infant in a stroller down an alleyway. A car driven by the teen sped up in a stolen vehicle and mowed them both down.

“I thought those were the last moments of our lives; we were dead,” the mother wrote in a victim’s impact statement. “That feeling, along with the memory of a car accelerating directly into us, will haunt me forever.”

Fortunately, she only suffered a lacerated elbow and her baby was okay – just luck.

A good Samaritan rammed the stolen vehicle with his pickup truck as he tried to drive away.

HE JUST MOWED THEM DOWN

“I was also told that his record would be wiped clean when he turns 18,” Rachel said. “How on earth can that be? He tried to murder two innocent pedestrians. Murder. And we have video evidence. My child would be dead if I hadn’t been there to protect him,” she told Fox News.

“George Gascon doesn’t value my life or the life of my child, or any other victim out there and would rather reward the monsters like [the juvenile suspect] by demonstrating to them that their actions have no consequences,” Rachel continued. “DA Gascon is telling him and every other thug in LA County that it doesn’t matter if you try to murder people. Why are Gascon’s policies prioritizing the livelihood of rotten monsters when my child, my baby, who is incapable of protecting himself, is left to fend for himself, and is essentially being told his life doesn’t matter?”

The youth was drunk in a stolen car going the wrong way and sped up and mowed down the mother and her infant. Expect big things from this 16-year old future career criminal.

LOOKS LIKE HE WAS AIMING FOR HER

The clip looks like he was trying to kill her and the baby.

Related