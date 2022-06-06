So-Called Republican Cheney Calls Trump Supporters A Cult

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said that there is “absolutely a cult of personality around Donald Trump” in the Republican party, in a new interview with “CBS Sunday Morning.”

A cult of personality, sometimes referred to as a personality cult, as defined by the American Psychological Association is an "exaggerated devotion to a charismatic political, religious, or other leader."

Cheney has been vocal in ripping former President Trump and congressional Republicans who back him. Trump has campaigned heavily for her primary opponent.

“We have too many people now in the Republican Party who are not taking their responsibilities seriously, and who have pledged their allegiance and loyalty to Donald Trump,” she told reporter Robert Costa in the interview that will air on June 5.

“I mean, it is fundamentally antithetical, it is contrary to everything conservatives believe, to embrace a personality cult. And yet, that is what so many in my party are doing today.”

Cheney said that “large segments” of the Republican party beholden to Trump.

“Yeah. I mean, I think there is absolutely a cult of personality around Donald Trump.”

If you don’t agree with her, you’re in this cult. She’s very black and white.

PREPARING FOR THE J6 TV CLOWN SHOW

The disgraced Republican, now a Pelosi puppet, also said the nation is under threat from a conspiracy. She was referring to the J6 riot and rally.

“People must pay attention. People must watch, and they must understand how easily our democratic system can unravel if we don’t defend it,” Cheney said.

“It’s an ongoing threat,” Cheney claimed. “It is extremely broad. It’s extremely well organised. It’s really chilling.”

She’s attempting to stir people up to watch the hearings about their so-called evidence. They are trying to turn the J6 riot into an insurrection to destroy Trump and his supporters.

