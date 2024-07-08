Dumbest White House in History Is Going to Have a “Big Boy” Presser

The White House said that it would hold a “big boy” press conference and take questions. Can these people get any more ridiculous? They are the clown spokespersons for the clown president. J

ohn Kirby did say this. It is not a cheap fake.

Both Karine Jean-Pierre and John Kirby used the phrase ‘big boy’ in a press conference. KJP said Bloomberg came up with the phrase. Fine, but why would they repeat it?

What is wrong with these people?

John Kirby just said Biden will have a ‘big boy press conference’ this week.. This administration is a JOKE. pic.twitter.com/QtCcKgRFVq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 8, 2024

And, if that isn’t crazy enough, Whoopi said she’d vote for Joe if he pooped in his pants and can’t put a sentence together. She said we all have poopy days. I can see why she’d vote for Joe. They are both so similar.

Whoopi Goldberg says she would still vote for Biden even if he poops his pants and can’t put a sentence together because she also has “poopy days” pic.twitter.com/zHETuC2WAG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 8, 2024