David Axelrod: Biden “Likely He Will Lose in a Landslide”

David Axelrod didn’t hold back on Joe Biden’s chances of winning in November. He said look at the data, talk to people. Biden isn’t going to win.

“He’s not winning this race,” said David Axelrod, who is credited as one of the key masterminds behind Obama’s two presidential victories, to CNN’s “Inside Politics.”

“If you just look at the data and talk to people around the country, political people around the country, it’s more likely that he’ll lose by a landslide than win narrowly this race,” Axelrod said of Biden, 81, who was Obama’s vice president.

Axelrod has been highly critical of Biden since he announced his re-election bid. Now he is calling for Biden to step aside without saying it.

“If the stakes are as large as [Biden] says, and I believe they are, then he really needs to consider what the right thing to do here is,” Axelrod told CNN.

Axelrod tore into Biden’s debate performance. He described his performance as denial, delusion, and defiance.

“[Biden] seemed to deny where he is in the race. He seems not to grasp what is the big concern that people have,” Axelrod reflected about Biden’s interview Friday.

Axelrod praised Biden for overcoming “tremendous loss and tremendous odds” throughout his life and mused that “his psyche is that he can beat anybody and any long odds.

Axelrod was nastier when it came to Donald Trump, but he did a number on Biden as well.

Biden has a history of incredible arrogance and overconfidence in his abilities. His history is fifty years as a hack.

Biden is a legend as a liar, a plagiarizer, and he’s nasty.

