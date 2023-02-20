E. Palestine’s Chemical Rainbows Appear in Ontario

People in Ontario, Canada, are posting videos of a sudden wave of contamination they believe came from East Palestine, Ohio. They are showing some identity contamination with rainbows out of chemicals forming in the waterways.

This is what it looks like in Ontario.

People in Ontario, Canada are posting videos online stating that they believe that the contamination seen in East Palestine, Ohio have spread to Canada. pic.twitter.com/AZ5bB4Qguu — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 19, 2023

Several videos online from Ontario, Canada show ice on cars with similar rainbow hues as seen in the chemical contamination in East Palestine, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/8OCKFbYo2U — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 19, 2023

EAST PALESTINE, OHIO

In the video in East Palestine, you can see the contamination rainbow. There are no fish or fauna.

The only sure fire way to get the Biden admin to care about a disaster that’s killing animals in Palestine—despite the EPA blessing that everything is fine, is for Donald Trump to visit. Heads are spinning backwards after Trump’s Palestine plans launched, and the Biden admin and… https://t.co/Lev3Be9Y7k — Tosca Austen

Doug Mastriano in East Palestine, Ohio pic.twitter.com/Oq4RuIN9kF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 19, 2023

Another video showing rainbow hues on a car from Cornwall, Ontario, Canada that the poster believes could be from East Palestine, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/psRZ1G0QN2 — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 19, 2023

The people of East Palestine are told to throw out bedding, clothing, furniture, and not to go into their basements for a while. Yet, they say everything is fine.

The people of East Palestine are being told their bedding, clothing, furniture have been permeated with these chemicals and need to be thrown out. They are being told to stay out of their basements and the local hospitals are overwhelmed with body rashes and other side effects. pic.twitter.com/a9xsbCcGDH — nikola 3 (@ronin19217435) February 19, 2023

More videos of east Palestine pic.twitter.com/Jv1mktCwWu — Jayne Potvin (@Fisherlady111) February 19, 2023

The same experts who told you would get COVID-19 for simply going outside are telling you that air and water around East Palestine, Ohio is safe 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/541lLuL2kL — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) February 20, 2023

