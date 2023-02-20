E. Palestine’s Chemical Rainbows Appear in Ontario

People in Ontario, Canada, are posting videos of a sudden wave of contamination they believe came from East Palestine, Ohio. They are showing some identity contamination with rainbows out of chemicals forming in the waterways.

This is what it looks like in Ontario.

EAST PALESTINE, OHIO

In the video in East Palestine, you can see the contamination rainbow. There are no fish or fauna.

The people of East Palestine are told to throw out bedding, clothing, furniture, and not to go into their basements for a while. Yet, they say everything is fine.


