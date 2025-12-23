Economy Grew a Whopping 4.3% Third Quarter

Democrats have put all their eggs in the affordability basket based on communist Zohran Mamdani winning in the New York mayoral race, decrying the problem of affordability. However, it looks like Donald Trump has the affordability issue in hand.

The third quarter grew much faster than the second quarter, as predicted by the administration. The economists predicted doom and gloom.

The gross domestic product grew at a 4.3% annual rate. This follows the inflation rate, coming in at 2.7, lower than the 3.1% predicted by economists who claimed the tariffs would bring inflation back.

The US economy grew at a vigorous pace through the end of September despite the tariffs and despite concerns about affordability.

The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that economic growth was at 4.3% even in the face of negative consumer sentiment and a softening job market. The roughly 30 trillion economy started October on a solid footing as a whole.

The strong growth “reflected increases in consumer spending, exports, and government spending that were partly offset by a decrease in investment,” according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

We can expect interest rates to come down.

Unfortunately, the media and Democrats will do everything they can to hurt the economy and President Trump’s image. In January, Democrats plan to shut the government down again, possibly over a NASA building being shuttered. It’s a source of Democrat slush funds.