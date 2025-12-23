Mayor Wu says all of Boston’s accomplishments are due to Somalis. That is easily proven false. Mayor Wu has perfected the art of pandering.

Mayor Wu sent a strong message to Trump and praised the Somalian community saying “you cannot talk about any achievement the City of Boston has had” without mentioning Somalians pic.twitter.com/IAPz5cU3zk — Mass Daily News (@MassDailyNews) December 23, 2025

Boston Somalis live in basically only a few Somali communities in Boston and work to help Somalis only and bring more in Somalis. They get US social welfare benefits, and generally don’t assimilate, but they do have anti-terrorism education.

Roxbury and Charlestown have the largest concentrations of Somali communities with smaller communities in Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, and East Boston. Many Somalis face challenges in education and employment.

The unemployment rate in Roxbury is 89.2%; and in Charlestown it is 95.03%.

Someone needs to check for fraud in Boston.

Somalis’ significant contributions to Boston as they live in Somali communities according to recorded information:

Cultural Preservation: Somali culture is characterized by hospitality and community. Organizations like the Somali Development Center (SDC) have been instrumental in preserving and promoting Somali culture in Boston.

Somalia is a failed state run by tribes and warlords.

Community Building: The Somaliland-American community has been actively involved in building intentional communities, with events like the SLPA’s 5th Regional Event bringing together professionals and community leaders from across New England.

They bring Somali culture together and grow it.

Economic Development: Somali immigrants and entrepreneurs have played a crucial role in the economic landscape of Boston, contributing to the city’s growth and development.

Boston provides welfare: housing, healthcare, and other benefits intended only for Americans.

Civic and Social Impact: Somali leaders have engaged in advocacy, including anti-terrorism youth programs that contributed to low youth violence rates in Boston’s Somali community compared to other U.S. cities. Individuals have pursued education, professional careers, and nonprofit leadership, while women have led initiatives in health awareness and entrepreneurship.

If the following were true, it would be bucking the Somali trend in the United States:

So few are responsible for all of Boston’s accomplishments? Mayor Wu is a liar and a panderer.