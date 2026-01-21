Ecuador Where Gangs Hang Heads on a Tourist Beach

In Puerto Lopez, Ecuador, five human heads were found hanging from wooden poles on a beach, a shocking display linked to ongoing gang violence. The heads were accompanied by a warning sign that threatened gang members who extorted protection payments from local fishermen, stating, “The town belongs to us. Keep robbing fishermen and demanding vaccine cards; we already have you identified.”
This incident is part of a broader trend of violence in the region, attributed to conflicts between criminal groups operating in the area, particularly in relation to drug trafficking. The situation has led to a state of emergency in several provinces, highlighting the severe crime wave affecting Ecuador.
This is the type of people ICE is arresting and deporting. Democrats’ open borders allowed millions of unvetted people into the country. The world came in, and many people in the world are evil or wish us ill.
The Associated Press reported that the grim discovery underscores the tactics used by criminal groups competing for control of territory and trafficking routes, especially along the country’s coastline.
Heads on a Tourist Beach
Police said the heads were found on a tourist beach. The beach is in the small fishing port of Puerto Lopez, in Manabi province.
The images shared by Ecuadorian media and on social media showed the severed heads tied with ropes to wooden poles planted in the sand, with blood visible at the scene.
A wooden sign left beside the heads carried a threatening message aimed at alleged extortionists targeting local fishermen.
The message warned those demanding so-called “vaccine card” protection payments commonly extorted by gangs that they had been identified, the report said.
American lunatics or unwitting dupes are protesting the arrest of this type of scum, and they found plenty of them. We now have Tren de Aragua throughout the country and Haitian gangs that we never had before. We have warlords, terrorists, child rapists, killers, and still radical Democrats object to law enforcement doing their job.
Five severed heads and a narco banner were left in Puerto López, Ecuador. The public display of violence, typical in Mexico, has become increasingly common in Ecuador as local criminal groups have adopted the tactics of Mexican crime groups.
by @HuasoBB https://t.co/qipbsgwKgW pic.twitter.com/IJhES7MpBF
— Borderland Beat (@Borderland_Beat) January 15, 2026