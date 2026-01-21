Ecuador Where Gangs Hang Heads on a Tourist Beach

In Puerto Lopez, Ecuador, five human heads were found hanging from wooden poles on a beach, a shocking display linked to ongoing gang violence. The heads were accompanied by a warning sign that threatened gang members who extorted protection payments from local fishermen, stating, “The town belongs to us. Keep robbing fishermen and demanding vaccine cards; we already have you identified.”

This incident is part of a broader trend of violence in the region, attributed to conflicts between criminal groups operating in the area, particularly in relation to drug trafficking. The situation has led to a state of emergency in several provinces, highlighting the severe crime wave affecting Ecuador.

This is the type of people ICE is arresting and deporting. Democrats’ open borders allowed millions of unvetted people into the country. The world came in, and many people in the world are evil or wish us ill.

The Associated Press reported that the grim discovery underscores the tactics used by criminal groups competing for control of territory and trafficking routes, especially along the country’s coastline.

Heads on a Tourist Beach