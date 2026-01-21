Maryland’s New Map Redistricts Republicans Out of Congress

Maryland’s Governor’s Redistricting Advisory Commission voted to advance a new “congressional map concept.” It could give Democrats control of the state’s eight congressional districts.

The panel voted 3-2 in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday to advance the new map to Maryland’s General Assembly and Gov. Wes Moore (D), according to reports.

Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) chaired the commission, which included three Democrats to one Republican. The senator was thrilled and praised their transparency. He claimed it “reflected the work of Marylanders.”

“From the start, our commitment has been simple: put Marylanders in the driver’s seat,” she added. “This process has been conducted in the open, with opportunities for the public to participate, weigh in, and submit their own map proposals for consideration. All Marylanders — regardless of party, background, or zip code — can engage with this process, see the options, and make their voice heard.”

Alsobrooks insisted the redrawing of congressional maps was necessary due to “aggressive” redistricting efforts in other states. She said that the commission’s objective was to ensure that the state is adequately represented in Congress and that the new congressional map illustrates “the will of the people.”

The proposed map leaves Republicans without any current representation in the state. Is that the will of 34.4% who voted for Donald Trump?

Over thirty-four percent of Maryland voters voted for Donald Trump. Those 34% will not have any representation in Congress.

Out of eight districts, Republicans only had one, and now they are taking that one. The Supreme Court could reject it.