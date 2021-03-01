Egads! Psaki won’t say if Biden will bring in 800K migrants to take US jobs









This is stunning. Jen Psaki wouldn’t say today if Joe Biden will bring in up to 800,000 migrants to take jobs from Americans. This is while over 12 million Americans are out of work.

Fox News reported that the [communist] Mexican President López Obrador will propose a new Bracero program that could bring up to 800,000 Mexican and Central American immigrants a year to work legally in the United States.

“A senior Biden administration official declined to say whether Biden would support or oppose that proposal, but told the Associated Press that both the U.S. and Mexico agree on the need to expand legal pathways for migration.”

“One other thing that the President of Mexico is expected to propose is an idea to bring an immigrant labor program to the U.S. that could bring 600,000-800,000 immigrants a year to work legally in the United States,” Fox News reporter Kristen Fisher said during Monday’s White House press briefing. “Is that something President Biden would consider?

“I’ve seen reports of that. I believe that’s a step that would require Congress,” Psaki responded. “I’m sure we’ll have a readout after the bilateral meeting this afternoon and they both will be speaking after it as well.”

Congress is controlled by Democrats and they don’t care about the American worker.

This is as roughly 4,500 illegal aliens pour in daily. The Biden admin is now calling all of them asylum seekers. The administration doesn’t have a clue as to who they are. This is as Americans are out of work. Democrats and the Biden Admin, the party of billionaires and Wall Street, will do anything if it will hurt the American worker. This is the implied agenda of the Biden White House. They are replacing Americans.

Yikes: Jen Psaki won’t answer whether Pres. Biden opposes a proposal by Mexico to send *600-800K* migrant workers into the U.S. to compete against Americans for jobs. pic.twitter.com/5JFTyb0LMO — John Cooper (@thejcoop) March 1, 2021

