Biden official supports Confucius Institutes — rife with CCP propaganda









Victoria Nuland, a former Obama administration State Department official, was nominated to work in the Biden in the administration.

A reporter asked Nuland if the Obama administration was concerned about “the Confucius Institute’s expansion in the U.S. as the strongest Chinese soft power?”

“No,” Nuland responded. “This [Confucius Institute] is something that we support. It’s part of the people-to-people understanding.”

Nuland is also a Senior Counselor at Albright Stonebridge Group, a consulting firm that works extensively with China and employs Chinese Communist Party officials.

Confucius Institutes are bastions of Chinese Communist propaganda.

Bidenbama Welcomes the CCP Institutes

Biden, like Obama, welcomes CCP propaganda institutes.

In February, Biden ended the Trump rule that required revealing partnerships with the CCP.

Also, in February, then-secretary of state Mike Pompeo warned Americans about the Confucius Institutes:

Many of you are familiar with Confucius Institutes. Confucius Institutes purport to have the sole purpose of teaching Mandarin language skills and Chinese culture.

A bipartisan Senate committee found last year in 2019 that the Chinese Communist Party controls nearly every aspect of the Confucius Institutes’ activities here in the United States.

Sadly, China’s propaganda campaign starts even earlier than college. China has targeted K through 12 schools through its “Confucius Classrooms,” the CCP’s program to influence kids in elementary, middle, and high schools worldwide.

Do you know that we have no ability to establish similar programs in China? I’m sure that doesn’t surprise you.

Infiltrating 100 US Universities

The CCP partners with 100 U.S. universities.

Recent reports detail Beijing’s continuing efforts to increase its influence on American college campuses.

China is broadly funding — and exerting influence and control over — over student groups on campus. It’s primarily with Chinese Students and Scholars Associations (CSSAs) and the Confucius Institute.

The concern is that the groups are allegedly a propaganda arm with rising influence on campuses. They are branded as a way to support Chinese students studying in America and to explore Chinese arts and culture.

