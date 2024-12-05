El Cajon Mayor: Foreign Criminals Will Continue to Terrorize Americans No Matter Who Is President

California Mayor Bill Long of El Cajon, California, believes the influx of migrants will create a crime wave that will continue for decades.

“I think the ramifications and repercussions of this border policy is going to be with us for the rest of my life,” Wells told immigration news outlet Border Hawk News in a recent interview.

Mayor Wells believes lawlessness currently unfolding across the nation is only the “tip of the iceberg,” and foreign criminals will continue to terrorize American citizens “no matter who the president is.”

He has been at the border in places no one goes to, and what he found was “chilling.” It’s easy to come through in many places. One night, they came across about thirty Chinese men who didn’t speak English. They were standing in the middle of nowhere, waiting for Border Patrol to pick them up, which they did, treating it routinely. The next day, they were processed and taken to trolley stops and dispersed throughout the country.

NGOs pick them up and fly them somewhere.

All people coming claim asylum, but 85% of asylum claims are fraudulent. As if that isn’t bad enough, the migrants are getting court appointments in 2031.

Mayor Wells said the administration took what is illegal and made it legal. In addition to people pouring in through the porous border, the government’s illegal parole program flies 30,000 in monthly.

Flooding the Country to Take Over US Power Bases

As the mayor said, Democrats are committed to flooding the country with ‘migrants’ to take over the US power bases. The foreigners get apportioned in for House seats. Democrats don’t even need to have them vote to take over.

The mayor addressed the problem of terrorism. It’s easy for terrorists to get into the country. It’s especially problematic that federal, state, and local law enforcement can’t communicate to find them.

Foreigners get free healthcare. If they want sex change operations, they get them for free. They get down payments for homes. There is even a program for people in Mexico to get in-state tuition.

Mayor Wells said when he was growing up in El Cajon, it was paradise, but now there are homeless all over the streets.

“This radical left-wing thought is destroying America, and what’s happening in California is unbelievable. …”

What Happens When They Run Out of Money

He wondered what would happen when they run out of money.

“They’re going to get angry. They’re going to say, ‘We deserve that. That’s owed to us. And when we don’t have it, we’re gonna go to other ways to make money.’ And a lot of that is going to be crime. This is going to set off a crime wave, probably for decades and decades,” Wells warned.

“As the mayor of the city, my number one priority is to ensure people are safe. When people tell me the migrant crime problem is ‘not that big of a deal,’ or ‘only a handful of women are being raped and murdered,’ or ‘only a handful of apartment complexes are being taken over by Venezuelan gangs,’ or ‘more citizens commit these heinous crimes than noncitizens,’ I think that’s a stupid answer,” Wells asserted.

“Any more is worse. If I could cut down the number of women who will be raped and murdered, I will do that, no matter what the cost is.”

Watch:

"Tip of the Iceberg" – California Mayor Predicts Decades-Long Crime Wave Fueled by Biden Invasion

What kind of people would do this to their country? And for power? Fortunately, there are people like Border Hawks who help shine a light on the horrors unfolding.

People are finally listening. It might be too late.

There is much more at Border Hqwk News.

