The French Government Has Collapsed

The French government collapsed on Wednesday when Prime Minister Michel Barnier was forced out in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

The far-left and furthest-right party joined forces to accomplish it. Lawmakers loyal to Barnier and Macron were outnumbered in the National Assembly by a left-wing coalition under Jean-Luc Melenchon and a right-wing one led by Marine Le Pen.

Barnier was appointed in September by President Emmanuel Macron after an inconclusive July parliamentary election. His exit will mean his tenure as prime minister is the shortest-lived in modern French history.

The National Assembly passed the motion with 331 out of 588 votes, surpassing the minimum of 288. President Emmanuel Macron is determined to complete his term until 2027 despite this political shakeup.

“The choice we made was to protect the French,” Le Pen said of the decision to call the vote.

Both left and right were angry at Barnier’s proposals for tax increases and spending cuts to reduce France’s deficit. He used special powers to force through a welfare-related budget bill not voted on by lawmakers. Barnier is the first French prime minister to be ousted since 1962. His term of office will be the briefest since 1958.

Macron can talk with other coalitions to appoint a new Prime Minister. The leftist coalition leader Jean-Luc Melenchon said, “Even with a Barnier every three months, Macron will not last three years,” he added, referring to Macron’s remaining time in office.

Turbulence to follow, with a caretaker government.

The West is imploding and is becoming a world at war.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email