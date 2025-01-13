Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren Looks Dopey Yet Again

By
M Dowling
-
0
27

Warren wrote on X, “When Elon Musk, the richest man on earth, is set to pay the same amount in taxes for Social Security as your neighborhood dentist, we’ve got a problem.”

“I’m fighting to get the wealthy to pay their fair share into Social Security so we can increase benefits.”

Warren, a ranking member of the Senate Baking Committee, seems unaware that Social Security earnings and payouts are both capped. What she knows about taxes could fit in a thimble.

The Senator from Massachusetts is worth a mere $12 million, and her donations to Social Security are capped.

She is fundraising off the fires in California and diverting donations through Act Blue, which takes nearly 4% and funds Democrat campaigns. She is a grifter.


