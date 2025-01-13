Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren Looks Dopey Yet Again

Warren wrote on X, “When Elon Musk, the richest man on earth, is set to pay the same amount in taxes for Social Security as your neighborhood dentist, we’ve got a problem.”
“I’m fighting to get the wealthy to pay their fair share into Social Security so we can increase benefits.”
Warren, a ranking member of the Senate Baking Committee, seems unaware that Social Security earnings and payouts are both capped. What she knows about taxes could fit in a thimble.
The Senator from Massachusetts is worth a mere $12 million, and her donations to Social Security are capped.
https://t.co/ZUrPLWhQ0i https://t.co/jQwJcxHY4a
— MAZE (@mazemoore) January 10, 2025
She is fundraising off the fires in California and diverting donations through Act Blue, which takes nearly 4% and funds Democrat campaigns. She is a grifter.
The Governor of California and Elizabeth Warren using the devastating fire to raise money for Democrats is straight up evil. This is a new low even for them. pic.twitter.com/IxiWLD4XNB
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 12, 2025
Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement