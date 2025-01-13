Banishment of Democrats’ Title IX & What It Means

Democracy has nothing to do with freedom. Democracy is a soft variant of communism, and rarely in the history of ideas has it been taken for anything else. ― Hans-Hermann Hoppe

Fortunately, men in girls’ rooms and compelled speech are dead for now, but the far-left will return eventually. We must always be vigilant and thank people like Riley Gaines for putting themselves in the limelight to raise awareness.

The ruling hasn’t gotten the press it deserved because of the California catastrophe.

Under the guise of protection for people who are unclear about their gender or reject gender, Biden issued an executive order to the Department of Education amending Title IX to include sexual orientation and gender identity in female protections in sports.

Democrats are writing laws from the White House. A ‘rule’ that changes the definition of women and forces pronouns on people is a law, not a rule, and an unlawful one. Fortunately, it’s overturned for now.

The far left is erasing women.

BREAKING: In a 5-4 decision, SCOTUS has struck down the Biden-Harris administration’s rewrite of Title IX, which would have allowed men in women’s sports, bathrooms, locker rooms, dorms, and compelled speech. HUGE win. Onward! pic.twitter.com/MwOmRYpgg3 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 16, 2024

Joe Biden’s regime reformed Title IX, so it helps men who claim they are women and hurts women in schools. Democrat Title IX did the following:

Men can take academic AND athletic scholarships from women.

And men will have FULL access to bathrooms, locker rooms, etc.

Also, men could be housed in dorm rooms with women.

Students and faculty MUST compel their speech by requiring preferred pronouns.

If the guidelines above are ignored or questioned, YOU can be charged with harassment.

Men won’t be allowed to face their accusers.

It is insane. Biden is in the hands of the most radical hardcore communist democrats in the country.

