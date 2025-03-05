President Trump called out Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren (MA) during his Congressional Address on Tuesday.
She continued to clap after he said, “You want to keep it going for another five years.
-
Rollover or transfer your retirement accounts tax- and penalty-free with cryptocurrencies by BlockTrust IRA.
He addressed the hundreds of billions of dollars and needless loss of Ukrainian and Russian lives. President Trump described it as a “brutal conflict with no end in sight.”
When Warren continued to clap, President Trump said, “Yeah, you would say— Pocahontas says, Yes,” Trump replied.
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter