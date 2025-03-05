Donald Trump’s Full Speech & “The Horrific Night” for Dems – Clips Added

The CBS poll on Trump’s speech among speech watchers favors President Trump, with 76% approving, and 23% disapproving.

The Full Speech, A Masterclass

WATCH IN FULL: President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks before a joint session of Congress pic.twitter.com/bjKQOpWeNY — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2025

READ THE TRANSCRIPT HERE.

President Trump said we were told we needed new legislation to control the border when all we needed was a new president.

WATCH: President Trump with a mic drop of the century – “It turned out that all we really needed was a new president.” pic.twitter.com/sc7c3l96PD — Cash Casey (@cassiuscasey) March 5, 2025

Have been in the House chamber for the speech as I have for many. Have not seen an opposition party mount a protest like tonight. House and Senate Democratic leaders didn’t join the escort committee for the president. Dems turned their back on him when he entered the chamber… — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 5, 2025

Scott Jennings, the conservative CNN commentator, said it “was a horrific night for the opposition party.”

“It started out with Al Green getting thrown off the House floor because he couldn’t keep his emotions under control. Then they had the ridiculous paddles, which now social media is roasting, you said false on one side, ridiculous. And then finally, and finally, maybe most terribly, the Democrats who couldn’t find it in their heart to stand for objectively good things, including the 95-year-old mother of Mark Fogle and Mark who got rescued from a Russian prison, and they couldn’t even stand up for that. I thought Democrats came into this speech lost, and defeated by Donald Trump, and today it looks to me like, they’re even more lost and even more defeated than when this speech started.”

Another Poll

CNN: 69% of Americans had a positive reaction to President Trump’s speech. Nice! pic.twitter.com/SZ3fZy9G24 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2025

The Small People

Democrats refused to stand for 95-year-old mother and her son, freed from a Russian prison.

This makes me so Happy, My Friend Marc Fogel and His Momma Mel ♥️ “Nearly 4 years ago…a history teacher named Marc Fogel was detained in Russia and sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony…last summer, I promised his 95-year-old mother Malphine that we would bring her boy… pic.twitter.com/J1tI6wJfCI — Vicki WarriortoTruth ⚔️♥️ (@Warriortotruth) March 5, 2025

The Democrat paddles were mocked on X.

Whichever PR intern thought it was a good idea to hand out the little ping pong paddles to all the Dems should have their supervisor fired for approving such a childish idea. Perfect example of Dems doubling down on silly. pic.twitter.com/YeWwm9Tzg2 — Michael Lotfi (@MichaelLotfi) March 5, 2025

Nicole Wallace stole the moment of a child with terminal cancer who wants to be a police officer. Donald Trump announced he is an honorary Secret Service agent.

Wallace made it about J6. How low can you go?

MSNBC’S NICOLLE WALLACE GOES OFF THE RAILSShe hijacks a young DJ’s moment at Trump’s speech to push a Jan 6 suicide narrative.Holy sh*t.”I hope he never has to defend the Capitol against Trump supporters… and if he does, I hope he isn’t one of the six who takes his own… pic.twitter.com/qTkEc0k3BQ — News Now (@NewsNowUS) March 5, 2025

He was made an honorary Secret Service agent and Nicole Wallace showed us what she is.

Meet DJ Daniels, the 13 year old honorary Secret Service agent with terminal cancer from the State of the Union. I’m not crying, you’re crying. pic.twitter.com/j0C4ugRQ2O — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 5, 2025

DJ Daniel is America’s newest Secret Service Agent. pic.twitter.com/VPpwAjDtIk — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 5, 2025

A Green ushered out:

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) getting rightly removed from President Trump’s speech really illustrates the demise of the Democrat Party. They are out of ideas. They can’t offer anything positive for America so they try to ruin it. Al Green needs to be censured and hopefully expelled. pic.twitter.com/CV15kVsz9x — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 5, 2025

President Trump: “I believe that my life was saved that day in Butler for a very good reason. I was saved by God to Make America Great Again.” pic.twitter.com/XPhglCPeLw — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 5, 2025

. @POTUS “Our service members won’t be activist they will be warriors and they will fight for our Country and Pete ( @SecDef ) great job!” pic.twitter.com/dPhDC4yFvj — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) March 5, 2025

President Trump is renewing the American Dream, and we here @Energy are with him every step of the way to unleash American energy dominance! https://t.co/EKnQizKFAa — Secretary Chris Wright (@SecretaryWright) March 5, 2025

“My fellow Americans, get ready for an incredible future-because the Golden Age of America has only JUST BEGUN.” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/Ddm8AzmqY9 — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) March 5, 2025

Trump: Here's a kid with terminal brain cancer we're going to honor by making him an honorary member of the Secret Service. Actually Democrats in that moment: pic.twitter.com/45GnhReAbT — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 5, 2025

