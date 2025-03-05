Donald Trump’s Full Speech & “The Horrific Night” for Dems – Clips Added

By
M Dowling
-
4
86

The CBS poll on Trump’s speech among speech watchers favors President Trump, with 76% approving, and 23% disapproving.

The Full Speech, A Masterclass

READ THE TRANSCRIPT HERE.

President Trump said we were told we needed new legislation to control the border when all we needed was a new president.

Scott Jennings, the conservative CNN commentator, said it “was a horrific night for the opposition party.”

“It started out with Al Green getting thrown off the House floor because he couldn’t keep his emotions under control. Then they had the ridiculous paddles, which now social media is roasting, you said false on one side, ridiculous. And then finally, and finally, maybe most terribly, the Democrats who couldn’t find it in their heart to stand for objectively good things, including the 95-year-old mother of Mark Fogle and Mark who got rescued from a Russian prison, and they couldn’t even stand up for that. I thought Democrats came into this speech lost, and defeated by Donald Trump, and today it looks to me like, they’re even more lost and even more defeated than when this speech started.”

Another Poll

The Small People

Democrats refused to stand for 95-year-old mother and her son, freed from a Russian prison.

The Democrat paddles were mocked on X.

Nicole Wallace stole the moment of a child with terminal cancer who wants to be a police officer. Donald Trump announced he is an honorary Secret Service agent.

Wallace made it about J6. How low can you go?

He was made an honorary Secret Service agent and Nicole Wallace showed us what she is.

A Green ushered out:

More Clips You Might Like


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz