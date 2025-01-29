Elizabeth Warren’s Deranged Rant at RFK Jr’s Hearing

Before and during the hearing, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was concerned that RFK Jr. would make money from his lawsuits against vaccine companies.However, her main goal was to commit to not suing them.

Elizabeth Warren took $882,925 in campaign contributions from people in the health industry. She’s one with them.

In this clip before the hearing, Elizabeth Warren said she was worried that RFK Jr would bankrupt vaccine companies.

Elizabeth Warren Goes on RANT About Bobby Kennedy, WATCH: pic.twitter.com/MgkK9ZpMPR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 29, 2025

During the hearing, the exchange became very heated.

Warren wanted Kennedy to agree that he would not accept compensation from lawsuits against drug companies during his potential time as HHS Secretary and for four years after he left office. The nominee refused to commit to not suing drug companies and accused the senator of asking him not to sue these organizations under any circumstance.

“I’ll commit to not taking any fees from drug companies while I’m secretary … you’re asking me to not sue drug companies, and I will not agree to that,” Kennedy said.

“No, you can sue drug companies as much as you want!” Warren said.

“I am not going to agree not to sue drug companies or anybody,” Kennedy said. He also said he would follow all ethical guidelines.

Warren either can’t control herself, or her rants are to make her target look bad, perhaps both. She likes to give the media fodder for their narratives. Currently, the media is also one with Big Pharma.

Elizabeth Warren has humiliating psychotic breakdown doing everything she can to protect her big corporate pharma donors. RFK ends her in 7 second masterclass: RFK: “You’re asking me not to sue pharma companies” Warren: “NO I AM NOT!” RFK: “That’s exactly what you’re doing” pic.twitter.com/I2SCwy4K4R — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 29, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email