Elon Musk Cancels the Covid Misinformation Policies, Releases the Covid Transparency Report

Twitter is now fully transparent, thanks to the courageous Elon Musk. He released a report on the silencing of people around the world over Covid. Read the COVID-19 – Twitter Transparency Center.

Elon Musk eliminated the Twitter Covid misinformation policies that resulted in the banning of thousands of users. No formal announcement was made, but users saw a note added to Twitter’s website about the Covid policy.

This levels the playing field to the way it once was on Twitter. All the new policies in the past several years are geared towards obliterating the opinions of people on the right.

Maybe politicians on both sides of the aisle will have to tell the truth more often, but I am a dreamer.

Dr. Simone Gold, who warned of the dangers of the vaccine, tweeted, “This policy was used to silence people across the world who questioned the media narrative surrounding the virus and treatment options. A win for free speech and medical freedom!”

Twitter reports that since January 2020, 11.72M accounts were “challenged,” 11,230 accounts were suspended, and 97,674 pieces of content were “removed.”

