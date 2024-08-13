Elon Musk Discussed Media Covering Up Kamala’s Record

Last night’s discussion between Elon Musk and Donald Trump involved the media coverage of Kamala’s far-left record.

“It’s important for the public that maybe listen to this,” Musk says, “to look at Kamala’s track record before the last, like, month, and say, ‘Is that a track record you agree with?’ And I think if you’re an independent moderate, you definitely would not agree with it.” Musk continued.

He described “an overnight propaganda attempt to rewrite history and make it seem like Kamala’s moderate.”

Trump added to Musk’s point by making note of Tim Walz as a running mate:

Musk wants people to reject Harris:

Kamala wants more of what we had for the past nearly four years:


