Biden Is Still Wicked Evil

Joe Biden is still evil, even in his state of dementia. Biden eulogized Klan members but accused Republicans of doing what Democrats are guilty of doing. In the clip below, he’s accusing Donald Trump of doing what he did back in the day.

You had to be a Democrat to be in the Klan. Jim Crow laws were because of Dixiecrat Democrats.

Biden got into the Senate at age 30 because of the support of the Dixiecrats. This is what allegedly ran our country into the ground for three-plus years. The same people who pulled his strings will pull Obama’s.

What a wicked, evil comment for Biden to make. He speaks as a man who has made racist comments throughout his career and as the leader of the political party that created and protected the KKK. He assumes that black people are too stupid to know the truth about the Klan and the… https://t.co/VTM1sOepqx — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) August 12, 2024