Elon Musk Steps Away from DOGE But DOGE Is Permanent

Elon Musk said he is stepping away from DOGE and returning to Tesla and SpaceX. He also said DOGE is permanent. This is what Elon does. He gets companies going, picks great staff, and helicopters back in when needed.

Musk is disappointed that he has only saved $160 billion because of government resistance. Additionally, the government, mainly Congress, spends the money when it sees cuts.

Republicans don’t want to cut Democrat slush funds because they are very comfortable in the swamp.

The only ones who can cut waste are the voters, and they can do it by voting for better candidates. We are still in the frying pan, but are spending eight times less than Biden.

The industrial corruption it found might light a fire under Congress. We will know if Congress got the message when the big, beautiful bill is presented.

The swamp might have won this round.

Thanks to the tariffs, investments are driving business success. Companies are falling all over themselves to move production to the US. The incoming investments are enormous and coming in at lightning speed. Trump has doubled past investments of $4 trillion in the entire country to $8 trillion in three months.

Inflation is way down.

